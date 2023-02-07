Chelsea’s Next 8 Games in All Competitions: Can The Blues Bounce Back From Their Poor Form?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has signed numerous players in the last two transfer windows but their poor form still persists. The next eight games could offer the Blues the chance to turn around their form and salvage something from this season.

Chelsea’s next eight games in all competitions include games against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea’s next game would be in the English Premier League as they take on West Ham United away from home. The Blues would be hoping to get a result against the Hammers who would be buoyed by their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

After the game against West Ham United is the first leg of the game against Borussia Dortmund. After this is the game against Southampton. The Blues would be playing at home and the game comes up on February 18 at 4 pm.

Chelsea’s biggest game of February would be against Tottenham Hotspur on the 26th of February. This is followed by a game against fellow strugglers, Leeds United, who have just sacked their manager and could be buoyed by a new manager bounce.

On March 7, Chelsea plays the second leg of their Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund before returning to English Premier League action against Leicester City and Everton.

