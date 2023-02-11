Chelsea’s Next 5 Games That Could See Them Go On A Winless Run Based On Current Form [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following their huge spending spree in January, many Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed with the performances of the team this season. The Blues who have now recruited new players in virtually all positions have failed to hit the ground running.

Graham Potter’s side who got an early lead through Joao Felix failed to get a much-needed win against West Ham following Emerson’s equalizer. However, the next 5 games for the blues could see them go on a winless run based on their current form.

Chelsea’s Next 5 Games In All Competitions

The blues have won just one of their last 8 games in all competitions. Well, whether fans like to admit it or not, things aren’t really looking good for the blues in terms of their on-field performances. And looking at their next 5 games, it’s likely the blues could go without a win based on their present form.

Well, below are the teams Chelsea will be facing in the coming weeks.

• Dortmund Vs Chelsea:

Chelsea’s next game will be against Dortmund In the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In contrast to Chelsea’s recent form, Dortmund have won their last 5 games in all competitions.

• Chelsea Vs Southampton:

By their standards, both Chelsea and Southampton are having a poor season. However, the last time the blues faced the saints in the league, they lost away.

• Tottenham Vs Chelsea:

The last time Tottenham faced Chelsea in the league, the game ended in a draw. And based on recent forms, it’s difficult to give a verdict.

• Chelsea Vs Leeds United:

When both sides meet at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will no doubt be looking to avenge the 3-0 thrashing at Elland road earlier this season.

• Chelsea Vs Dortmund:

In the reverse leg of their round of 16 ties, Chelsea will welcome Dortmund to Stamford bridge to determine who heads to the next round.

Do you think Chelsea can win any of these games?

Happylee (

)