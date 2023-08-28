Chelsea’s Next 5 EPL Fixtures That Should See Them On A Winning Streak & Potentially Secure Top Spot

Mauricio Pochettino, the new manager of Chelsea, achieved his first victory on Friday night. The team, known as the Blues, put an end to their streak of not winning by securing a 3-0 triumph over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea began the season with a tie against Liverpool, but unfortunately, they lost 3-1 to West Ham at the London Stadium last week. In their most recent match against Luton, Raheem Sterling played a leading role by scoring two goals and assisting Nicolas Jackson, who scored his first goal of the season.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

The Blues have another home game coming up against Nottingham Forest after the transfer deadline day. Last season, under Frank Lampard, Chelsea and Forest played to a 2-2 draw in this same fixture.

In an exciting match at Stamford Bridge, Raheem Sterling scored two goals to equalize Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace. After playing against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week, Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Last season, Lampard’s only victory as caretaker manager came in this fixture against Forest. Now, Pochettino is hoping for a similar outcome after the international break in September.

Chelsea vs Aston villa

Chelsea faces a challenging match against Bournemouth, and afterward, they have a big test against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, has been performing exceptionally well over the past nine months and is expected to compete for a top four position.

Chelsea vs Fulham

Next, there is a west London derby scheduled at Craven Cottage, which promises to be an exciting game under the floodlights. While Chelsea has had a strong record against Fulham since 2006, they might face difficulties since Pochettino, their new manager, is still settling in.

Chelsea vs Burnley

Following the derby, Pochettino’s team will have another tough match against Vincent Kompany’s side. History shows that Chelsea has been undefeated in their last nine encounters with Burnley, dating back to 2018.

