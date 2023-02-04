Chelsea’s next 3 games that could see them return to winning ways.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea failed to win once again as they played a 0-0 draw against Fulham in yesterday’s English Premier League game.

The result was indeed a poor one for Graham Potter’s side, however, they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways in upcoming weeks.

In this article, we take a look at the club’s next 3 games that could see them return to winning ways. Check it out below:

West Ham vs Chelsea

The Blues will be hoping to gain maximum points against West Ham on the 11th of February, 2022.

West Ham are currently fighting against relegation, as such, Chelsea are clear favourites to win this game.

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Chelsea’s star-studded squad face Borrusia Dortmund in their first Champions League encounter on the 15th of February, 2023.

Graham Potter will be hoping to get an early advantage in this game, as such, we expect him to name a very strong starting XI.

They’re surely the favorites to win this UEFA Champions League game come February 15th.

Chelsea vs Southampton

The Blues will return to EPL action when they host Southampton on the 18th of February, 2023.

Southampton is another struggling side in the English Premier League, as such, we expect Chelsea to win this easily due to their impressive squad depth.

Here’s an illustration of the games below:

Photo credit: Google Images

