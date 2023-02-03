SPORT

Chelsea’s new signing Enzo Fernandez is available to play against Fulham

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were busy during the winter transfer window, having signed Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto among others.

According to reports coming from TyC Sports, Chelsea’s new signing Enzo Fernandez is available to play in their Premier League clash against Fulham this evening, as the paperwork has been completed.

The report claims that it was feared due to the deal being rushed through in the final stages that the Argentine may have had to wait to make his debut as his international clearance was yet to go through as of yesterday.

TyC Sports adds that Fernandez’s paperwork is now signed and sealed which means he is available for selection in tonight’s game for the Blues

Maxonarts (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Januzaj Joins Basaksehir On Loan, Man United Is Interested In Ansu Fati

5 mins ago

Thomas Muller sends message to Marcel Sabitzer over Man United loan

12 mins ago

Video: Friendly: Flying Eagles Overcome Zambia In Six-Goal Thriller

18 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying Following Graham Potter’s Ruthless Decision Over Aubameyang.

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button