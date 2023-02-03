Chelsea’s new signing Enzo Fernandez is available to play against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were busy during the winter transfer window, having signed Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto among others.

According to reports coming from TyC Sports, Chelsea’s new signing Enzo Fernandez is available to play in their Premier League clash against Fulham this evening, as the paperwork has been completed.

The report claims that it was feared due to the deal being rushed through in the final stages that the Argentine may have had to wait to make his debut as his international clearance was yet to go through as of yesterday.

TyC Sports adds that Fernandez’s paperwork is now signed and sealed which means he is available for selection in tonight’s game for the Blues

