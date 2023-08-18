Chelsea’s New Midfield Trio In 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea have signed 19-year-old La from Southampton for £58m fee and the player will wear the No.45 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

Romeo La was happy after joining the Blues. He has been waiting for Chelsea for some time now and even rejected a move to Liverpool.

After joining Chelsea, La said: “Three factors determined my decision. The project and the ambitions of the club were key factors in me choosing Chelsea, but also the history behind the club. It’s really exciting to be a part of this football club and to write some history.””

I’m really happy and proud. It’s a privilege to be able to put on this shirt.”

La also talked about Chelsea’s manager Pochettino: “He’s a great manager. We all know what he’s done before. When I spoke to him, he was pretty clear on what he wanted, and the direction he wanted the team to go in. I was really pleased”.

Romeo La was one of the best midfielders in the premier league last season. He was highly impressive in performance for Southampton but was unable to help the team escape relegation.

Chelsea now have one of the best midfield trios in the world right now. Romeo La could form a midfield partnership with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez this season.

