Chelsea’s Most Expensive U21 Transfers

The Blues have completed another transfer in the 2022/23 winter transfer window. After Chelsea signed Mudryk, they have now signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. The Premier league giants paid the Dutch club 35 million Euros for the services of the 20-year old. However, this signing made Madueke the second most expensive U21 transfers in Chelsea’s history.

Even after the arrival of Madueke, it is Christian Pulisic who is still the most expensive U21 signing in Chelsea’s history. The American forward was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2018/19 season for 64 million Euros. Asides Madueke and Pulisic, other Chelsea’s most expensive U21 signings include Oscar, Mikel Obi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Robben, Romelu Lukaku, Santos, Kurt Zouma and D. Fofana.

Most of the players in the top ten list of Chelsea’s most are either retired or no longer playing for the club. Most of these U21 players did well at the club while few failed to live up to expectations at the club. However, some of the players in the list are yet to make their debut for the club as they arrived in 2022 summer transfer window or 2023 winter transfer window. With the arrival of Madueke, Chelsea’s defensive options have improved.

