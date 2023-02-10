Chelsea’s Likely XI Vs West Ham After Graham Potter Confirmed The Unavailability Of Four Players

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s short trip to the London stadium to face West Ham United in a must-win derby, Graham Potter has offered an update on the team news.

After the seeing players like Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo return to training this week, fans have been expecting that perhaps they might be returning for the match.

But according to Graham Potter, the West Ham match is too soon for them and that Raheem Sterling has had a setback after getting kicked in training.

Graham Potter: “They are all getting closer and closer. Wesley and Denis Zakaria have been training with team. Raheem setback in training, doubtful, kick in training on side of knee. Mateo has trained, but too soon for him.”

How Chelsea Could Line Up Tomorrow

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defence: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella

Midfield: Enzo Fernandez, Connor Gallagher, Joao Felix

Attack: Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke

