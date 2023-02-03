Chelsea’s Impressive Squad Depth That Could Form Two Different Teams After Winter Transfers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has spent a lot on player transfers since the summer transfer window. The Blues have now signed 18 players under Todd Boehly and they don’t look like they would be stopping soon. However, any deal we see now would be happening next summer.

In the just concluded January transfer window, the Blues signed seven players with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez joining the club for big transfer fees. Their activity in the last two transfer windows has increased their squad depth so much that the Blues can now field two different starting XI and still be competitive.

In the goalkeeping department, Chelsea has Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, and Slonina. In the right-back role, they have Reece James and Cesar Azpiliqueta. The Blues have five centre-backs in Thiago Silva, Nathan Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly. They also have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella competing for the left-back position.

It is in the centre of the pitch that the Blues are well represented. Currently, they have nine recognized midfielders. Loan signing, Denis Zakaria, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andrey Santos, and Enzo Fernandez can play as centre midfielders. The likes of Mason Mount, Connor Gallagher, and Chukwuemeka can play the number ten role.

Below is Chelsea’s full squad depth after their spending in the last two transfer windows:

With the Blues having at least two played in each positions, they can afford to play two different teams and still be able to compete.

