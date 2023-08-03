Chelsea’s First Two EPL Games That Mays See Them Drop Points In The Title Race

Points could drop as Chelsea face a tough course as they start the Premier League season. Liverpool’s opener against West Ham sparked talk of a potential setback in the title race. Chelsea’s defense will be tested against Liverpool, who are known for their attacking prowess. The back line with players like Salah and Darwin Nunes should be very strong. On the other hand, West Ham is a team that has shown resilience against big clubs.

These opening games present a tactical challenge for Chelsea. Maneuvering through Liverpool’s high pressure and countering West Ham’s organized defense requires strategic precision. In addition, Chelsea’s new players need time to fully immerse themselves in the team dynamic, which can hinder cohesion. The absence of key players due to injuries or other responsibilities can also affect performance.

Chelsea’s qualities are undeniable, but careful planning and execution are needed to successfully overcome these early hurdles. Dropping points for these two fierce rivals could hurt their title ambitions, but it’s important to remember that the Premier League is unpredictable and every point counts in the long run.

Entertainment/Facts (

)