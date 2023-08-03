SPORT

Chelsea’s First Two EPL Games That Mays See Them Drop Points In The Title Race

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

Points could drop as Chelsea face a tough course as they start the Premier League season. Liverpool’s opener against West Ham sparked talk of a potential setback in the title race. Chelsea’s defense will be tested against Liverpool, who are known for their attacking prowess. The back line with players like Salah and Darwin Nunes should be very strong. On the other hand, West Ham is a team that has shown resilience against big clubs.

These opening games present a tactical challenge for Chelsea. Maneuvering through Liverpool’s high pressure and countering West Ham’s organized defense requires strategic precision. In addition, Chelsea’s new players need time to fully immerse themselves in the team dynamic, which can hinder cohesion. The absence of key players due to injuries or other responsibilities can also affect performance.

Chelsea’s qualities are undeniable, but careful planning and execution are needed to successfully overcome these early hurdles. Dropping points for these two fierce rivals could hurt their title ambitions, but it’s important to remember that the Premier League is unpredictable and every point counts in the long run.

Entertainment/Facts (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Qualified’ – Cristiano Ronaldo says as he shares new post on social media

6 mins ago

MCI vs ARS: Manchester City Injury List Ahead Of The FA Community Shield Showdown

29 mins ago

Reasons Why Arsenal May Win The Treble After Signing Declan Rice, Havertz And Timber

41 mins ago

Reasons Why Nicolas Jackson May Win The Premier League Golden Boot Ahead Of Other EPL Stars

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button