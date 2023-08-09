Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to build up a formidable team that can compete for titles this season as they commence the 2023-24 campaign this month.

Here are Chelsea’s first 7 matches this season and their previous results with these teams:

13TH AUGUST – LIVERPOOL (HOME)

The Blues will face Jurgen Klopp’s side at home in their first game of the season and the last time both teams faced each other, the game ended in a goalless draw.

20TH AUGUST – WEST HAM (AWAY)

Pochettino and his men will then travel for their first away game of the season against West Ham and the last time both teams locked horns against each other, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

26TH AUGUST – LUTON TOWN (HOME)

The Blues will switch their attention to the game against Luton Town. The last time both teams met each other, the game ended in a 3-2 victory for Chelsea.

2ND SEPTEMBER – NOTTINGHAM FOREST (HOME)

Chelsea will then face Nottingham Forest in their next league game. The last result between both teams ended in a 2-2 draw.

17TH SEPTEMBER – BOURNEMOUTH (AWAY)

Mauricio Pochettino’s men next game will see them face Bournemouth away from home and the last meeting between both sides ended in a 3-1 victory for the Blues.

23RD SEPTEMBER – ASTON VILLA (HOME)

The Blues’ next game will be against Aston Villa and the last time both teams faced each other, the game ended in a 2-0 win for Aston Villa.

2ND OCTOBER – FULHAM (AWAY)

Chelsea will play away from home against Fulham in their next league game. The last meeting between both sides ended in a 2-0 win for Fulham.

