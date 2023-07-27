Chelsea’s First 3 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The Premier League Title Race

As the new season approaches, Chelsea fans are filled with anticipation and hope for their team to challenge for the Premier League title once again. However, their opening fixtures pose significant challenges that could potentially see them drop crucial points in the title race.

The Blues kick off the season with an home match against a resurgent Liverpool team, who proved to be a formidable force last year. With both teams vying for a top-four finish, this early encounter promises to be a tight affair that could swing either way.

Next up is an away game against an ever-improving West Ham side. Chelsea’s defense will be put to the test against the pace and skill of West Ham’s attacking unit, while their midfield will have to break through West Ham’s organized defensive setup.

Finally, an home game to Luton Town awaits Chelsea in their third fixture. Luton relentless pressing and high-intensity football have caused problems for many teams, and Chelsea must be at their best to avoid dropping points against the reigning champions.

With these challenging fixtures on the horizon, Chelsea’s title aspirations will be thoroughly tested. Maintaining focus and picking up points early on will be crucial in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

