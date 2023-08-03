SPORT

Chelsea’s First 2 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The Title Race

Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season may see them drop points as they would face some challenging contest. Their initial fixtures against Liverpool and West Ham have ignited discussions about potential points dropped in the title race. Facing Liverpool, known for their attacking prowess, Chelsea’s defense will be put to the test. With the likes of Salah and Darwin Nunez, their backline needs to be rock-solid. West Ham, on the other hand, is a team that’s shown resilience against big clubs.

These early matchups present tactical challenges for Chelsea. Maneuvering through Liverpool’s high press and countering West Ham’s organized defense demand strategic precision. Additionally, Chelsea’s new signings need time to integrate fully into the team’s dynamics, possibly affecting cohesion. The absence of key players due to injuries or other commitments could also impact performance.

While Chelsea’s quality is undeniable, navigating these initial hurdles successfully will require meticulous planning and execution. Dropping points against these two strong opponents might dent their title ambitions, but it’s crucial to remember that the Premier League is unpredictable, and every point matters in the long run.

