Chelsea’s February Fixtures In All Competitions

Chelsea have signed 3 or more players in the winter transfer window as they are looking forward to bounce back to winning form. The Blues are currently ranked tenth in the premier league table and if they are not careful, they could move down to second half of the table. They are still in the champions league and would need to win games in other to proceed in the tournament. Graham Potter could lose his job if he fails to turn around the performance of the club in the next 5 premier league games.

However, Chelsea would playing against Fulham, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Southampton And Tottenham in their February fixtures across all competitions. Since they are no longer in the Carabao cup and FA cup, these fixtures are mainly premier league. The only Champions league fixture they have would be the first leg of Round of 16 fixture which would take place at Germany on 15th February, 2023. This is a game that Chelsea could draw or win as their opponents are currently in their best form.

Furthermore, Chelsea’s hardest premier league fixture in February would take place at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium. Which is a place Chelsea finds it difficult to beat the Lilywhites. Fulham who are three points ahead of Chelsea in the premier league table could cause problem for Graham Potter at Stamford bridge on Friday. However, Chelsea would likely win at least three premier league games in February.

