Chelsea’s Earnings On The Transfer Market This Summer Compared To Monaco’s Earnings In 2018

Chelsea have earned a total of €254 million on the transfer market this summer. Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among the players who have parted ways with Chelsea this summer.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are Chelsea’s most expensive transfers this summer. The Blues sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a fee of £65 million. Manchester United spent £60 million on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Even though Chelsea have earned a lot of money on the transfer market this summer, Monaco had more earnings in the summer of 2018.

Monaco are among the best teams in the Ligue 1 right now. The club have signed and sold some players who went on to become World-Class footballers.

Monaco earned a total of €365 million in the summer of 2018 on the transfer market. The club sold Kylian Mbappe to PSG in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €180 million making him the most expensive sale of all time in the clubs’s history. Mbappe is also the second most expensive footballer in history. PSG signed Mbappe on loan from Monaco and later signed him on a permanent deal.

Monaco sold Fabinho to Liverpool in 2018 for a fee of €50 million. The Reds paid a guaranteed fee of €45m, with a maximum of €5m in further add-ons.

