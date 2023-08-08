Chelsea’s Defensive Options For 2023/2024 Season With Levi Colwill, Disasi, Malo Gusto

Chelsea have 13 different defenders in their squad as they prepare ahead of the 2023/2024 season. The Blues have several World-Class defenders in their squad and they have improved considerably in performance since Mauricio Pochettino took charge.

Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Marc Cucurella, Maatsen, Benoit Badiashile, Disasi, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Hall, Trevoh Chalobah ans Sarr are Chelsea’s defensive options for the 2023/2024 season.

Thiago Silva has already established himself as one of the best defenders in the premier league. He’s a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge and has been an irreplaceable member of Chelsea’s squad since his arrival to the club. Silva can also be considered as one of the best defenders in history.

Reece James and Malo Gusto are expected to compete for the right-back spot next season. The two players have been in top form since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino.

Levi Colwill will also remain in Chelsea and new manager Pochettino believes the England International is a top talent. He’s expected to fight for his place in Chelsea’s starting XI next season. Chelsea recently announced that Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year contract, with an option for a further year, for a total of seven years.

Chelsea spent a lot of money on signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. However, he struggled to remain consistent in performance last season and faced some injury problems. Fofana is among the players to watch out for in 2023/2024 season.

