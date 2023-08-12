SPORT

Chelsea’s Coach Task Players To Play Entertainment Football, Says They Must Win The Trust Of Fans

Mauricio Pochettino have tasked his players to bring back entertainment to their game ahead of their important clash against Liverpool this season as he hope to win back the trust of the fans.

While reacting to the media ahead of Chelsea’s game, the coach noted that he is happy with the team’s performance so far, and he admonished they must bring back the glory days back to the club and also win back the heart of fans.

In his words, Pochenttino stated;

“We need to create a different vision and for people to trust the club again, to get the result and to try to play good football for the fans. We are selling entertainment.”

Mauricio Pochenttino has been very great with his works at Chelsea so far, and fans are happy to see him doing well and they hope to see more of his good work this season in the league.

