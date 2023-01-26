Chelsea’s Brazilian U-20 Has The Potential To Be The Next Big Name After Scoring 3 Goals In 3 Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea invested €12.5m on Brazilian wonderkid midfielder Andrey Santos at the end of December, which saw the midfielder joined Chelsea immediately the January transfer window opened a couple of weeks ago from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

Andrey Santos was scouted by Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea. The 18-year-old choose Chelsea’s project and signed a long-term contract at the club. The Brazil U-20 captain is yet to make his Chelsea’s debut, as he is currently on international duty with the Brazil youth squad in the ongoing U-20 Copa America.

Andrey Santos has now scored in all of Brazil’s opening three games at the tournament so far. The midfielder has a goal against Peru, Argentina and Colombia and he’s on his way of been named the player of the tournament if he continues with this impressive form and lead his country to the title.

Last season was Santos breakout season for Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian top flight. Andrey Santos made 25+ successful tackles (63), chances created (30), successful take-ons (30), successful interceptions (29) and clearances (26) in his first ever senior competitive season (38 games) which was for Vasco da Gama.

The midfielder has mentioned Chelsea’s duo Thiago Silva and Jorginho as players he looked up to while growning up, and he is eager to play with them and help the team as much as he can when he returns to the club.

