Chelsea’s Best Transfer In 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea sold Mason Mount and Kai Havertz for a combined fee of £120 million and later bought Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a fee of £115 million. The Blues sold Mason Mount to Manchester United while Kai Havertz joined Arsenal.

The two players struggled to perform well for Chelsea last season and were among the worst performers in the premier League. They later parted ways with the Blues to sign for another club.

Chelsea recently secured the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and he’s considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league right now. Caicedo is expected to reinforce Chelsea’s midfield positions this season and form a midfield partnership with Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea sold both Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to acquire Moises Caicedo.

This seems to a good deal for the Blues because Caicedo has been in top form since his arrival to the premier league. Mason mount has been struggling to perform well since joning Manchester United and he’s yet to establish himself at the club. Kai Havertz has also dropped in form and he’s yet to put on an impressive performance for the Gunners.

Malikings (

)