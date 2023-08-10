Chelsea’s Best Possible Starting Lineup for the 2023–24 Season

As the anticipation builds for the commencement of the 2023–24 season, Chelsea fans are eager to witness their beloved Blues back in action. With a squad brimming with talent and depth, manager Mauricio Pochettino faces the exciting challenge of assembling the best possible starting lineup to guide the team to glory. Let’s delve into the potential lineup that could grace the Stamford Bridge turf.

Photo credit: supersport

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Pochettino’s trust in Kepa’s shot-stopping abilities and distribution could make him the preferred choice.

Defenders: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Ben Chilwell

The defensive quartet remains largely unchanged from last season, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell providing width and crossing ability from the full-back positions. The experienced Thiago Silva and the commanding Benoit Badiashile are expected to form a solid central partnership.

Midfielders: Santos, Enzo Fernandez, and Christopher Nkunku

Enzo continues to be the midfield anchor, covering ground tirelessly and providing a shield to the defence. Santos’ creative spark and ball-retention abilities make him an excellent partner alongside Enzo. In the advanced midfield role, the versatile Christopher Nkunku could thrive as the link between the midfield and attack.

Attacking Trio: Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku, and Mykhaylo Mudryk

The trio behind the striker possesses an exquisite blend of creativity, work rate, and goal-scoring prowess.

Striker: Romelu Lukaku

The marquee signing, Romelu Lukaku, should spearhead Chelsea’s attack. His physicality, hold-up play, and goal-scoring ability make him the perfect focal point in Pochettino’s system. Lukaku’s presence will not only bolster the attack but also provide a target for crosses and set-pieces.

Substitutes and Rotation: Depth in Abundance

Chelsea’s impressive squad depth ensures that Pochettino can rotate players without compromising on quality. Players like Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Noni Madueka, and others provide valuable alternatives to maintain the team’s performance levels across all competitions.

