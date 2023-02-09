Chelsea’s Best Lineup that could return them to winning ways this weekend.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be in action this weekend once again, as such, they’ll be hoping to return to winning ways after failing a draw against Fulham the last time out.

In this article, we take a look at the lineup that could give the Blues a win this weekend. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Kepa is expected to keep his place in the goal with the duo of Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva forming a center-back pairing. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are expected to star as full-backs.

Enzo and Kovacic should partner as central midfielders while Mason Mount stays as an attacking-midfielder.

Joao Felix is expected to return to the starting XI after completing his red card ban. Kai Havertz should star as a false 9 once again while Mudryk stays on the left.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Lineup 11

