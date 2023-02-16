Chelsea’s £89m acquisition was blamed for the defeat against Dortmund.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Joe Cole, a former forward for Chelsea, has criticized Mykhailo Mudryk, the club’s $89 million acquisition, for the Ukrainian’s part in Graham Potter’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Karim Adeyemi’s exquisite goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday night at Signal Iduna Park, and they will now enter the second leg at Stamford Bridge with a narrow lead.

Nothing should diminish the quality of Adeyemi’s goal, but Chelsea’s defending was heavily criticized. Last man Fernandez took part of the heat, but Cole thinks another player is to blame.

Adeyemi, a 21-year-old forward, scored the game-winning goal after a Blues corner was cleared to him on the edge of the box. From there, he was unstoppable as he raced past Enzo Fernandez and Kepa Arrizabalaga to slam the ball into an empty net.

As the Chelsea player who was closest to Adeyemi, Mudryk has also come under fire for failing to stop him from sprinting off with the ball almost unimpeded.

