Chelsea youngster who could make his first debut tonight against Newcastle united

Chelsea football club will take on Newcastle united tonight in continuation of the premier league series tournament in the united state of America, there first game against Brighton and Hove Albion ended in a 4-3 victory in their favour and will be eager to take all three points against Newcastle united.

As expected Mauricio Pochettino will once again try to give more minutes to some of his squad players especially players like Noni Madueke and Reece James who have not had a single playing minute so far in the preseason preparations games.

Reece James arriving Atalanta ahead of tonight Newcastle united game Twitter photos.

While all eyes will be on the two players mentioned above, young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina could as well make his much anticipated debut in a Chelsea shirt.

United States of America international Gabriel Slonina Twitter photos

The youngster returned to the preseason preparations a bit late after representing his country united state men’s football team at the gold cup tournament, his is highly rated by those at Stamford bridge and Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to try him out for Chelsea tonight.

Gabriel Slonina Twitter photos.

The united state of America international was the first signing of Todd Boehly era but spent the first part of last season on loan with Chicago fire, he could end up as Chelsea second choice goalkeeper heading into the 2023-2024 football season and tonight could be a big test for the youngster.

Gabriel Slonina in Chelsea training session Twitter photos.

