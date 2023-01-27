Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphrey departs stamford bridge for Germany second division side Paderborn

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club earlier this afternoon announced that exciting young defender Bashir Humphrey have left the club to join German second division side Paderborn on a season loan.

Bashir Humphreys who made his highly anticipated debut for the senior squad against Manchester city in the FA cup fourth round defeat will spend the rest of the season on loan at Paderborn, he will be hoping to get more playing time and gather more playing experience.

The youngster will be joining Paderborn on loan till the end of the season Twitter photos

The youngster is highly regarded at stamford bridge and have been touted to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, John Terry and Ruben Loftus-cheek to become another academy star to break into Chelsea first team setup.

Bashir Humphrey arrived Germany Twitter photos.

Chelsea have already strengthened there defence with the addition of Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana will equally return from injury and help boost the Chelsea backline.

