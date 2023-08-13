Chelsea XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed Team News, Predicted Lineup And Injury Latest For Premier League

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino finds himself grappling with a complex decision to fill the void left by the injured Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku has recently undergone knee surgery for meniscus damage and is projected to be sidelined for approximately four months.

While Pochettino is inclined to explore the transfer market to secure an attacking reinforcement, he’ll have to rely on internal options for the imminent showdown at Stamford Bridge. A potential solution lies with Mykhailo Mudryk, positioned to take up the mantle on the left wing, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Jackson might spearhead the attacking lineup alongside Raheem Sterling.

Amidst the injury landscape, Armando Broja is nearing a comeback and has rejoined training this week, while Benoit Badiashile is also edging closer to recovery from a significant hamstring issue, although his involvement against Liverpool remains uncertain. Unfortunately, Noni Madueke’s availability is hampered by a nagging hamstring concern that persisted during Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States.

The season’s commencement brings challenges, with Wesley Fofana’s potential season-long absence due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear, significantly straining Pochettino’s selection considerations.

Kepa Arrizabalaga seems set to retain his position as the primary goalkeeper, despite Chelsea’s addition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton to heighten competition.

As the club readies for action, Reece James assumes the mantle of club captain and lines up on the right side of the defense alongside Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell. Enzo Fernandez is positioned to partner with Conor Gallagher in midfield.

Notably, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain training separately from the first team at Cobham, their participation hindered by ongoing transfer list statuses.

The anticipated Chelsea lineup presents Kepa in goal, flanked by James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, and Chilwell in defense. Fernandez and Gallagher marshal the midfield, with Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Jackson, and Mudryk forming the attacking ensemble.

With Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, and Bettinelli on the injury roster and Madueke listed as doubtful, Chelsea faces challenges as they confront Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13th, 2023, at 4:30 pm BST.

