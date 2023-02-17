Chelsea Would Be Making A Huge Mistake By Not Signing Joao Felix Permanently Next Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Chelsea January Signing Joao Felix prepares to make his Stamford Bridge debut in the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday, Fans have showered more praises and commended the Chelsea Forward about how great he has been since he arrived in West London.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a 6-month loan transfer in January. He has instantly settled comfortably into the Graham Potter’s starting lineup and became one of best Players in the Chelsea squad.

Joao Felix scored his first Chelsea goal against West Ham United last weekend in a Premier League game, and he was also impressive for the West London club in Germany during the week against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

There are reports that Joao Felix has grown to like Chelsea and he wants to extend his stay at the West London club beyond the end of this season. Chelsea would be making a huge mistake if they don’t sign him permanently next summer.

Joao Felix has always been the best Player in Chelsea attack since the Blues signed him. He has performed brilliantly in all the 3 appearances he has made for Chelsea, against Fulham, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund.

It’s unbelievable how fast the Former Benfica Star has settled comfortably at Chelsea. He has made a lot of positive impacts to Chelsea’s offense and played some parts in most of the good things that happened in Chelsea attack.

