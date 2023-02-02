Chelsea Will Significantly Reduce Some Player’s Salaries If They Don’t Qualify For The UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With Chelsea facing an uphill task to finish in one of the qualifying spots for next season’s UEFA Champions League, the club has made a very brilliant decision to include a clause in some of the player’s contracts, to significantly reduce their salaries if they fail to secure Champions League football next season.

This was made known by the highly reputable English journalist, David Ornstein during The Athletic Football Podcast earlier today.

According to the journalist, all of the signings Chelsea have been making under the ownership of Todd Boehly will see the players earn reasonable salaries.

He went on to also reveal that some players will see their salaries significantly reduced if they fail to secure Champions League football:

“Reasonable salaries are coming in all of the deals Chelsea have been making [under the new ownership]. There are clauses which see players’ salaries ‘significantly reduced’ if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.”

Chelsea are currently sitting on 10th position on the English Premier League table, 10 points away from 4th position.

Although, the journalist did not reveal the players who will be facing this consequences, I suspect that this concerns players like Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly and Reece James who were given mega deals under the new ownership.

In my opinion, this decision by the board is a masterstroke because it would make the players to be extra motivated in their quest to finish in the top four or win the UCL again and qualify through that route just like they did in 2012.

WoleOscar (

)