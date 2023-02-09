Chelsea Will Not Win UCL Or Make Top 4 This Season If The Club Doesn’t Find A Stable Starting XI

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea spent more than £300million to reinforce their squad in January. The West London club signed Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk for the first team.

Graham Potter now has a huge squad and expectations are on the rise once again, with many tipping Chelsea to make top 4 while others has a wider imagination by goading the Blues to win another UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

While Chelsea has an elite squad that can beat any team in Europe this season, the West London club will not be able to do anything if Graham Potter doesn’t find stability in the team.

He seems to have found stability in the defense as Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva started together in Chelsea’s last 3 League games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham but, the Midfield, Fullback and Attack positions have witnessed instability during those times.

Right now, starting Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke together in the offense and putting a number 9 in front of the trio seems to be Chelsea’s best attacking option right now but, Graham Potter is yet to try that as Joao Felix hasn’t been available in the last 3 League games while Noni Madueke didn’t start against Fulham last Friday.

The West London club needs to find what will work out for the squad. They cannot keep on gambling with their selection and hope that things would change. All the teams that are dominating Europe this season have a stable squad.

Barcelona has Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde in the defense While there’s Pedri, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong in the attack.

Mikel Arteta also has a working formula at Arsenal and the Spanish National doesn’t even change it unless there’s an injury. In the Midfield, it’s always Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard while Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack.

Chelsea needs to learn from that and find a stable starting lineup in order to be able to be consistent this season.

AminullahiMuritala (

)