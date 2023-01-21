Chelsea Will Face More Criticism Than Liverpool If The Blues Lose Their Game To The Reds At Anfield

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Liverpool will go against each other later this afternoon at Anfield Stadium in one of the biggest Premier games this season. The two clubs have been horrible this season as Liverpool occupies the 9th position on the Premier league table while Chelsea are on the 10th position on the League table.

Liverpool lost their last 2 Premier League games as Brighton and Brentford thrashed them while Chelsea has just 1 win in their last 5 League games across all competitions.

There’s no gainsaying that the clubs are in a bad form right now but, Chelsea will be criticized more if they lose to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

This Winter transfer window, the Blues have made headlines and turn heads for their hefty expenses. The Blues Hijacked Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk from Arsenal.

They paid high fee to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid and they paid a League record fee to get Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shaktar Donestk. Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile are other top Players that the Blues recruited this Winter.

Joao Felix won’t play against Liverpool on Saturday since he’s still serving a suspension. Mykhaylo Mudryk might made his debut while Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile might not play.

Despite the fact that many of these Signings might not play against Liverpool on Saturday, Chelsea will be criticised heavily if Liverpool beat them as Football enthusiasts will make fun of them for spending big without getting any result.

