Chelsea vs. Wrexham: Team News And Possible Lineups

Mauricio Pochettino makes his Chelsea debut on Wednesday night at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina against League Two-bound Wrexham. The Red Dragons, who are owned by Hollywood, had a highly recognized success story last season, but things were very different upstairs at Stamford Bridge.

Parkinson’s crop will presumably start to face reality shortly after the game begins, while some members of the Wrexham team may be pinching themselves as they enter the field to play Premier League opponents. While Chelsea are still getting used to Pochettino, they don’t have many choices, especially up front and in midfield.

Chelsea possible starting XI:

Kepa; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk

Wrexham possible starting XI:

Foster; Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell; Barnett, Young, Lee, Cannon, Mendy; Mullin, Dalby

In addition to the 11 senior players who have been sent packing, Chelsea must deal with a few injuries to current players, including those of Marcus Bettinelli (unspecified), Armando Broja (knee), and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), who have joined the unfortunate Wesley Fofana, who is recovering from ACL surgery, in the hospital.

Wrexham, however, have only made one addition thus far, signing defender Will Boyle from Huddersfield Town. However, signing 40-year-old Foster to a new deal for their promotion to League Two may be their most notable move.

