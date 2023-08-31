Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Team News, Kick-off Time And Venue

Chelsea Aim to Secure Third Consecutive Home Victory as Nottingham Forest Visits, Chelsea is gearing up for a home showdown against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, aiming to round off a week of domestic matches with their third successive triumph. Following a comfortable victory over Luton in their recent Premier League fixture, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad encountered a tougher challenge in the Carabao Cup against League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

As the international break looms on the horizon, the Blues are well aware that only a win will allow them to head into the hiatus on a positive note. This becomes particularly significant as early evaluations of Pochettino’s tenure at the helm of the team begin to take shape.

On the other side of the field, Nottingham Forest is embarking on a remarkably demanding stretch of away fixtures. This comes after experiencing narrow defeats against both Arsenal and Manchester United. Additionally, they are set to face Manchester City shortly after their clash with Chelsea.

In the current season, all four of Forest’s matches have been closely contested affairs, featuring late goals that have added an element of suspense to their games. As they prepare to face Chelsea in the capital, another thrilling encounter could be in store.

Important Match Details:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM BST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

