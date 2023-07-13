Chelsea vs Newscastle: 3 Good Players That Chelsea Should Use Against Newscastle

Chelsea, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face castle in a Pre-season game on July 27 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, USA. Chelsea will want to win the game with Newcastle, and there are some good players that Chelsea should use against Newcastle.

Below are the three good players that Chelsea should use against Newcastle:

1. Reece James

Reece James, the Chelsea player, would be a great option in the defensive position and would assist Chelsea a lot. Reece James will provide the team with assists and can dribble, which will make Chelsea succeed, and he will help Chelsea face castle.

2. Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella, the Chelsea player, would be a better option in the Defensive position, and he will help Chelsea face Newcastle. Marc Cucurella can provide his team with assists and can dribble, which will make it easy for him to penetrate through the defense.

3. Armando Broja

Armando Broja, the Chelsea player, will be good. I’m in the striking position, and he will help castle. Broja can score goals and dribble past defenders easily.

