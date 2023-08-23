Chelsea vs Luton Town – How Mauricio Pochettino might set up his team

Mauricio Pochettino’s career as Chelsea manager has been a disaster, but Luton Town’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Friday could change his fortunes.

Following a 1-1 draw with arch rivals Liverpool on the opening weekend, the Blues reverted to their old habit of collapsing on the road.

Despite being a man up for the majority of the second half, Chelsea were defeated 3-1 away to cross-city rivals West Ham United on Moises Caicedo’s debut last Sunday.

The most expensive signing in Premier League history threw away a penalty less than 45 minutes into his debut for the ailing London club, sealing Chelsea’s fate in the capital derby.

Chelsea will try to get back to winning ways this Friday when they host Premier League newcomers Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Despite surrendering three goals against West Ham, Chelsea custodian Robert Sanchez is certain to keep his place in the starting lineup.

There are unlikely to be any changes in the backline, with Chelsea losing their mainstay Reece James to injury, joining Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.

Summer addition Moises Caicedo could make his entire Chelsea debut, with the midfielder set to replace Conor Gallagher in the centre of the pitch.

Nicolas Jackson is expected to be the main point of attack in the attacking third of the pitch, with Raheem Sterling sliding in as an advanced midfielder.

