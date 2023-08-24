Chelsea vs Luton Town: Chelsea player who should be dropped against Luton Town

Chelsea Football Club will meet Luton Town on August 26th in a bid to improve on a difficult start to their Premier League season. Chelsea come into this game after a 3-1 setback to West Ham at the latter’s stadium. Chelsea looked strong in their debut match against Liverpool, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Luton Town, on the other hand, have just played one game this season. The team fell short of Premier League leaders Brighton, losing 4-1. Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to win their first three points of the season when they meet Luton Town. If that is to happen, manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to make some difficult decisions.

1. Conor Gallagher

Mateo Kovacic’s departure from Chelsea for Manchester City made it clear that the club will miss the Croatian. Some claimed Chelsea would locate the ideal replacement, but they were unable to do so. Instead, the Blues have put Conor Gallagher in a position that was not designed for him. Naturally, Kovacic’s absence at Stamford Bridge is felt while watching Gallagher play.

Gallagher has looked like a fish out of water in his two Premier League appearances this season. Even if he has had a few moments, they have not compensated for the 23-year-old’s lack of talent when it comes to defending in the beautiful game. Chelsea does have a problem with this.

