Chelsea vs Luton Town – 3 Key battles that could determine who wins

Chelsea will look to go back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host newly promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The Blues were defeated 3-1 at the London Stadium by ten-man West Ham United, unable to build on their excellent 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend of the new season.

Mauricio Pochettino expects a resounding response from his team against Luton Town, whose match against Burnley was postponed last Saturday.

The Hatters, who were promoted to the Premier League in May, were defeated by Brighton at the Amex Stadium in their first game of the season. With both clubs seeking for their first win of the 2023/24 season, let’s take a look at the major clashes that could determine the outcome of this game in west London.

3. Nicolas Jackson vs Luton Town centre-backs

Nicolas Jackson, a summer signing from Villarreal, has settled in well at Chelsea. Despite the fact that he has yet to open his Chelsea account, he has impressed with his pace, power, and physicality in two league games.

The aggressive style of play of the Senegalese striker is a headache for defenders, and his aerial skills may be a serious concern, especially with the Blues having a superb technician in the middle of the park in Enzo Fernandez. Keeping Jackson quiet will be difficult for Luton’s defending.

Luton Town’s defence three of Mads Andersen, Tommy Lockyer, and Amari’i Bell were shredded in a 4-1 loss to Brighton on the opening weekend. Based on this evidence, the trio should be compact and communicative.

2. Carlton Morris vs Thiago Silva

At the opposite end of the game, Luton striker Carlton Morris will aim to trouble the Chelsea defence.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Barnsley in the summer of 2022, was the Hatters’ leading scorer in the Championship last season, with 20 goals. Morris, who scored in the 4-1 loss to Brighton, will be eager to get his name on the scoresheet again.

To deal with Morris and Adebayo’s quickness and direct running, Chelsea’s three-man backline, captained by Thiago Silva, will need to demonstrate discipline and poise.

Silva’s experience dealing with such difficult players, particularly Morris, will be useful. And if the veteran Brazilian defender can cut off the supply to the centre-forwards, Luton’s chances of scoring will be severely reduced.

1. Enzo Fernandez vs Marvelous Nakamba

Enzo Fernandez is the main link between Chelsea’s midfield and attack, and with Moises Caicedo to mop things up, the Argentine will have greater leeway to influence play in the final third.

Luton will be mindful of this, and it would not be surprising if manager Rob Edwards uses Marvellous Nakamba to man-mark Fernandez. The Hatters signed him permanently from Villa in the summer, hoping to gain from the defensive midfielder’s Premier League experience.

The Zimbabwean, who is energetic and feisty, will try to disrupt Fernandez’s rhythm and minimise his influence in midfield. If Nakamba is successful, it will eliminate a significant portion of Chelsea’s threat.

