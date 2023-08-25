Chelsea vs Luton: How they fared the last time they clashed in 2022

Chelsea football club will tonight at Stamford bridge welcome newly promoted Luton Town for a game many people are tagging a must win for the home side, it will be the first meeting between this two side in the English premier league top flight but they have exchanged blows twice in the FA cup previously.

While many people are eager for tonight match, we are taking everyone a little back to the last time this two clubs played each other abet in an FA cup 2022 encounter.

It was on the 2nd of March 2022 that Chelsea traveled to Kenilworth to take on Luton Town in the fifth round of the English FA cup, Chelsea lineup on that day was strong as the then coach Thomas Tuchel tried to avoid any major upset.

Despite starting big money signing Romelu Lukaku in attack on that day, it was Luton who took the lead with just two minutes played, Chelsea dominated and leveled the game on the 27th minutes through Saul Niguez but the home side struck again through Harry Cornick in the 40th minutes.

Luton Town went into half time break leading by 2-1, Chelsea came back looking for an equalizer and it came on the 68th minutes through striker Timo Werner, although the then championship club showed bravery and resilience, Romelu Lukaku popped in the 78th minute with what happened to be the wining goal.

﻿The score line on that occasion ended 3-2 in favour of Chelsea, many football neutrals will be expecting such an entertaining football tonight at Stamford bridge but Chelsea supporters won’t want that drama.

