Mauricio Pochettino, the Manager of Chelsea Football Club, has provided a crucial injury update as his team prepares to face Luton Town in an upcoming English Premier League game today.

Pochettino expressed optimism, stating that several key players, nine in number, who will miss Luton game will exactly rejoin the team. He confirmed that some star prayers are at the end stages of their rehabilitation, like Badiashile and Broja, while others, including Bettinelli, Chalobah, and Reece James, are still undergoing rehabilitation. Chukwuemeka is recovering well after surgery, Fofana is in the early stages of rehabilitation, Mudryk is beginning rehabilitation after an injury assessment, and Nkunku is also in the early stages of rehabilitation.

Pochettino also mentioned that the team’s medical staff have been working tirelessly to ensure the players are in the best possible condition. This update may come as a relief to Chelsea fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the return of these influential players.

This was made available a press conference on Chelsea official Facebook handle.

