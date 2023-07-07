SPORT

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Preview, Date & Venue, And Last 5 Games Results

In what promises to be a scintillating Premier League opener, two football powerhouses, Chelsea and Liverpool, are set to lock horns on the opening day of the season. The clash, scheduled at Stamford Bridge, is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the campaign.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool boast star-studded squads, filled with world-class talent, and have a fierce rivalry on the pitch. Chelsea’s formidable defense, led by Thiago Silva and Reece James, will face the daunting task of containing Liverpool’s lethal attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Jota.

With the arrival of Nkunku, Chelsea’s strike force is now more potent than ever, complementing their midfield maestros, Enzo Fernandez and Andre Santos. On the other hand, Liverpool’s midfield engine, consisting of Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, will look to dominate the center of the park.

This clash could set the tone for the season, with both teams eager to make a statement of their title credentials. Expect fireworks, intense battles, and moments of brilliance as two giants of English football go head-to-head. Football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await this thrilling encounter, which will undoubtedly be a spectacle to behold. Ahead of the game below are some things to take note of.

Date & Venue

The game would take place at the Prestigious Chelsea stadium (Stanford Bridge) on the 13th of August.

Last 5 Games Results

The last 5 games between both Premier league giants ended in a draw. 2 out of the 5 draws resulted to penalties which saw Liverpool win.

