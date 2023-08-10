SPORT

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Potential Lineup, Date And Venue

Chelsea faced Liverpool in a thrilling opening day clash that sent the Premier League into a frenzy. The match played out as an exciting battle of strategy and skill that kept fans on their toes. Both teams showed excellent form and created many scoring opportunities.

Chelsea’s strong defense blocked Liverpool’s relentless attack and Liverpool’s dynamic midfielder showed perfect ball control. A dramatic stoppage-time goal gave Chelsea a hard-fought victory against a disappointed but determined Liverpool. The match set the tone for an exciting season ahead, promising fierce competition and exciting play from top clubs.

Formation of potential.

Pochettino can start with a 4-2-3-1 formation. The back line may include Reece James, Thiago, Colwill and Chilwell. In midfield, Enzo and Santos can be in the centre, while the front trio of Mudryk, Maatsen and Sterling can play in their place. Jackson will lead the charge.

Date and place

The date of the match is August 13, and the place is Stanford Bridge Stadium.

