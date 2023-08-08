Chelsea vs Liverpool: How Chelsea May Lineup Against Jurgen Klopp’s Team

As Chelsea prepares to face Liverpool in the upcoming season, fans are eagerly speculating about the possible lineup that manager Pochettino might deploy. With a strong squad at his disposal, Pochettino has several options to consider.

In defense, the reliable duo of Reece James and Ben Chilwell could flank center-backs Thiago Silva and Colwill. In midfield, Santos tenacious presence might anchor the team alongside Enzo Fernandez or Gallagher, depending on the tactical approach.

Pochettino’s attacking choices are intriguing. The electric pace of Mudryk and Raheem Sterling could provide width, while the creative prowess of Ian Maatsen is likely to be central to Chelsea’s attacking strategies. The star-studded forward line might feature Nicolas Jackson, who would aim to exploit Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities.

However, Pochettino’s system often sees fluid formations, and he could opt for a three-man defense or experiment with different combinations in midfield. Injury concerns and fitness levels will also play a crucial role in shaping the final lineup.

Facing Liverpool’s high-pressing style, Chelsea may focus on ball retention and quick transitions.

