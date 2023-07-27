Chelsea vs Fulham: How Chelsea May Lineup With Nkunku And Jackson Leading The Attack

On July 30th, fans will be treated to an enticing preseason clash as Chelsea locks horns with Fulham in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The matchup, scheduled at Stamford Bridge, will provide both teams with a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming season.

Under the astute guidance of their manager, Chelsea is expected to field a formidable lineup in a 4-3-3 formation. Spearheading the attack, star forward Nicolas Jackson is set to showcase his lethal scoring prowess alongside the nimble Christopher Nkunku and creative maestro Raheem Sterling. The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Casadei, and Santos will be tasked with controlling the tempo and dictating play.

In defense, Chelsea boasts a solid backline led by captain Thiago Silva, with Colwill and Humphreys providing stability in central defense. The lightning-fast Reece James and the dependable Ben Chilwell will likely feature as full-backs, supporting both defensive and attacking phases of the game.

With fans eagerly anticipating the return of competitive football, this preseason battle will undoubtedly serve as an intriguing glimpse into what the forthcoming season holds for both Chelsea and Fulham.

