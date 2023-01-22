Chelsea vs Fulham: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will be bidding to keep their dream of a top-four finish spot alive when they square off against Fulham United when the English Premier League resumes next month.

The Graham Potter-led team will be going into the Premier League match off the back of their goalless draw against Liverpool on Saturday, and they will be looking for a victory over Fulham United to continue their revival in the English top-flight league.

Fulham United defeated Chelsea 2-1 the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, and they will be aiming to build on the remarkable feat when the two teams met again to improve their stand in the league standings.

Match Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League match:

Chelsea will welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge Stadium in their next Premier League game on Friday, February 3. The game is expected to begin at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time.

Giddiwrite (

)