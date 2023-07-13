Chelsea vs Brighton: 3 Good Players That Chelsea Should Use Against Brighton in Pre-season

Chelsea, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face Brighton in the pre-season game on July 23 at Lincoln Financial Field, USA. Chelsea will face Brighton, and there are some good players that Chelsea should use against Brighton.

Below are the three good players that Chelsea should use against Brighton in pre-season:

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spain International and Chelsea goalkeeper, would be a great option in the goalkeeping position, and he will help Chelsea against Brighton.

2. Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva, the Brazilian international and Chelsea player, would be a great option in the defensive position. Thiago Silva will help Chelsea defend and can provide assists for his team, and he will help Chelsea against Brighton.

3. Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka, the England international and Chelsea player, would be a great option in the Midfield position and will help Chelsea in providing assists. He can link the Midfield position with attack and will help Chelsea against Brighton.

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (

)