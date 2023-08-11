Chelsea v Liverpool: Chelsea players Who Could Complicate things For Salah & Co

The first blockbuster encounter between two of the ‘Big Six’ teams takes place on August 13th, as Chelsea hosts Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the opening Premier League match of the new season.

Following a poor previous season, the Blues will look to kick off the new season strongly by visiting Liverpool on Sunday. Chelsea ended 12th last season, while Liverpool finished fifth, almost missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has been particularly busy in the summer transfer market, spending over £150 million and earning around the same amount through sales.

1. Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is a player who has been making waves in the Chelsea setup in since his arrival, with some eye-catching performances in the middle of the park. He has shown great creativity and technical ability, and is the sort of player who can really take control of a game.

His dribbling skills are exceptional, and he has a knack for finding space and exploiting gaps in the opposition defence. If he can maintain this level of performance, he could cause some real problems for Liverpool.

2. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is a player who is no stranger to Liverpool fans, having spent several successful seasons at Anfield. He has since moved on to Manchester City before joining Chelsea last season, but his return to Stamford Bridge has seen him once again find his form.

His pace and trickery make him a constant threat on the wings, and he is also capable of cutting inside and shooting on goal. Liverpool will have to be careful to limit his opportunities, or risk being overrun by the speedy winger.

3. Nikolas Jackson

Nikolas Jackson is a relative newcomer to the Chelsea first team, but he has already made a big impression. He is a tall and powerful striker, who is strong in the air and commanding on the ground.

He has shown great composure on the ball, and is not afraid to carry it forward and start attacking opposition defense. If he can keep his nerves in check, he could be a real asset to Chelsea, and could pose a significant obstacle to Liverpool’s defense.

ShidNation90 (

)