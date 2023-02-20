Chelsea Upcoming PL Fixture That Could Determine Their Chances Of Finishing On Top Four This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are currently sitting on the 10th position in the Premier League table with 31 points, they have played 23 matches winning 8, drawing 7 and lost 8 in all. They are out of the FA Cup title race, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund at Iduna Park in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round 16 clashes.

The second leg will be played on the 7th of March 2023 at Stamford Bridge, as they will be hoping to win the tie and progress to the next round of the competition.

Chelsea lost 0-1 to Southampton at Stamford Bridge last weekend, the Blues will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their 4 upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur away from home and play against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. They will travel to King Power Staduim to face Leicester City and welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea can win their 4 upcoming fixtures, they could be in contention of finishing in the Champions League spot this season.

Taking a critical look on the Premier League table, Arsenal are sitting at the summit of the Premier League table with 54 points, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are occupying the 2nd, 3rd 4th position in the Premier League table respectively.

Chelsea are 10th on the Premier League table, while Brighton, Liverpool and Brentford are occupying 7th, 8th and 9th position respectively with 35 points each.

The Blues could leapfrog this three teams and sit on the 5th or 6th position in the Premier League table, if they can win their 4 games, as the outcome of matches play by other contending sides could determine the Blues chances of finishing on top four this season.

