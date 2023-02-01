Chelsea Unveil Enzo Fernandez Squad’s Number Ahead Of His Debut

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League side, Chelsea have unveiled the latest sighing, Enzo Fernandez after sealing the blockbuster deal for the Argentine to move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before the January transfer window was shut.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues, which happens to be a British record transfer. The English Premier League team will pay Benfica a £ 106.7 million fee in six installments, the first of which is expected to be around £30m.

After completing all his paperwork and registrations on Wednesday in England as Chelsea’s new player, Enzo Fernandez was handed the Jersey number 5 ahead of his debut with the Blues which is expected against Fulham United on Friday at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Argentine is expected to undergo his first training session with the rest of Chelsea players on Thursday at Cobham training ground, where the team will complete the final phase of their preparation ahead of the game against Fulham.

