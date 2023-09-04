Chelsea trio continue their individual training sessions at Cobham

Chelsea football club trio of Romeo La, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile continued their individual training out on the grass at Cobham today as they bid to regain full fitness and get themselves ready for selection after the international football break.

Recall the trio are yet to play any role for Mauricio Pochettino side this season due to different injury issues, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile is battling back from a long term injury while new signing Romeo La is trying to build his match sharpness having joined the club at the late end of the transfer window.

Armando Broja back on the grass and raring to go Twitter photos

From all indications they could be ready when club football returns in two weeks time as they trained on the grass today at Cobham center abet individually.

Benoit Badiashile in today’s training sessions at Cobham center Twitter photos.

While some of the first team stars will be out on international duty, Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo La will be using the period to get back to full fitness and maybe win over the Chelsea head coach.

Romeo La waiting for his Chelsea debut Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)