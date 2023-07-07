Chelsea Transfer Talk: Caicedo Is Certainly A Player Who Can Partner With Enzo In The Midfield

With interest in Manuel Ugarte over, Mateo Kovacic’s move to Manchester City and Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United, Chelsea are in dire need of a midfield addition.

Most importantly, the Blues need to sign a player who can work with Enzo Fernandes in the center of the park and who is probably more defensive than the Argentinian and who can focus on controlling the game with the ball. I’m saying that. Caicedo certainly fits that description.

According to SofaScore, the Ecuadorian player has averaged a staggering 1.5 interceptions per game and he has made 2.7 tackles per game in the 2022/23 Premier League. It will give you some defensive ability.

At just 21, he also fits in with the club’s apparent transfer strategy under Todd Boley, signing young players who will maintain or even increase their value as he develops. It seems

If the Blues can get this deal through to the end, they’ll have a midfield partnership that could one day be the best in the league and possibly Europe. However, it remains to be seen if this will become a reality at Stamford Bridge.

Daxmansport (

)