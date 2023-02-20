Chelsea transfer news: Graham Potter set to stay, Ziyech linked with a move to Bayern Munich

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will not sack Graham Potter

Todd Boehly has no plans to fire Graham Potter, according to The Mirror, despite Chelsea’s embarrassing 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

After a loss to Southampton, the Stamford Bridge crowd booed loudly, but Boehly will not consider firing Potter since he still has four and a half years left on his contract and is certain that the former Brighton manager will turn things around.

Hakim Ziyech linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Fichajes claims that Bayern Munich has joined the competition to recruit Hakim Ziyech, a disfavored Chelsea player.

The Moroccan, whose deal with the Blues expires in 2025 and will cost roughly €40 million, is the object of the Bavarians’ pursuit ahead of PSG.

Ziyech’s ambition, according to the article, is to join PSG, while a transfer to Bayern is not completely out of the question.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Brighton forward

According to The Sun, Chelsea is interested in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who is 18 years old. Graham Potter and colleagues have taken notice of the Irish forward following his sensational Seagulls campaign.

SportzMedia (

)