Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea want £40m for Romelu Lukaku; Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Marc Cucurella

Chelsea want £40m for Romelu Lukaku

According to the Guardian, Chelsea is seeking a fee of £40m for their Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku. The player has attracted interest from Al-Hilal and Juventus, while Inter Milan’s offer for the 30-year-old has been turned down.

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Marc Cucurella

Football Transfers reports that Tottenham is keeping a close eye on the situation of Marc Cucurella, a 24-year-old Spanish player from Chelsea. Cucurella is capable of playing as a left-back or left-sided winger, and Tottenham is considering him as a potential replacement for their 34-year-old Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.

Chelsea have initiated talks with Arsenal for Folarin Balogun

The Mail on Sunday states that Chelsea has initiated discussions with Arsenal regarding a potential transfer deal for Folarin Balogun, a 22-year-old striker from the United States.

Wesley Fofana Messaged Chelsea Duo after Under-21 triumph

Following England’s victory in the Under-21 European Championship, Wesley Fofana conveyed a message to Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke.

According to Football.London, Colwill faces a crucial couple of weeks as Chelsea is preparing to offer him a significant opportunity to secure a place in the first team.

However, other Premier League clubs remain interested in him as a backup plan in case things don’t go according to plan.

Chelsea Interested in Hojlund

According to reports, Chelsea have joined the list of clubs interested in acquiring the services of Atalanta’s striker Rasmu Hojlund during this summer transfer window. (football.london)

The Danish forward is attracting attention from various teams, including Manchester United, and it is believed that he could be secured for a fee of approximately £60 million.

